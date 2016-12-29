News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Temperature in Tamsui records low of 10.9 C

CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- A strong continental air mass has brought with it lower temperatures, with Tamsui (Danshui) recording 10.9 degrees Celsius twice on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a new low for low lying areas this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The strongest cold front so far this season sent temperatures as low as 13-14 degrees in northern Taiwan and Yilan in the northeast, 11-12 degrees in coastal areas of those regions and 16 degrees in southern Taiwan, as well as Hualien and Taitung in the east on Wednesday morning, according to the bureau.

Daytime highs will rise only slightly on Wednesday, the CWB said, adding that northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien could see highs of 17-19 degrees, while central and southern regions together with Taitung can expect highs of 20-21 degrees.

Typhoon Nock-ten has downgraded to a tropical storm after it slammed into the Philippines on Christmas Day and will further weaken into a tropical depression. It is unlikely to affect Taiwan, according to the bureau.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search