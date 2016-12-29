KMT strife cools down over Hung's apology

By Yuan-Ming Chiao -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu apologized during the party's Central Standing Committee Meeting (CSC) Wednesday, as a compromise was reached on the timetable for party elections scheduled for next year.

"I want to apologize to everyone for causing duress during last week's meeting, in which the election for chairman and party delegates was passed," Hung said, opening the meeting.

The apology had the desired effect.

Party Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu then suggested that the leadership election be conducted separately from CSC and party delegate elections and that the reelection of the party's influential military veterans group, the Huang Fuxing Branch, be postponed until 2021. After a motion for reconsideration of last week's meeting was approved, the election timetable was also accepted. CSC member Yao Chiang-lin subsequently agreed to withdraw an injunction filed against Hung.

Before the moves by Hung and Yao to compromise, the aftermath of last week's CSC meeting cast a pall over the party, with Yao filing a legal injunction against Hung in protest, saying a quorum for the meeting had not been reached before the decision to bring forward the party elections was approved.

On Tuesday, KMT legislative whip Liao Kuo-tung made remarks suggesting that Hung should resign for openly violating the law — indicating that serious infighting might boil over into a standoff at the CSC.

Liao, while still insistent Wednesday that guidelines for quorums be more clearly laid out, was also conciliatory toward the party leader, emphasizing "a long-time friendship" with Hung while noting that she had campaigned for him in the previous election.

In an unprecedented move, Wednesday's CSC meeting was fully open to the media in an effort to showcase party transparency, while Hung ensured that all opinions on the floor were heard.

Mediating a chorus of contrasting opinions on the pace of the party's reform efforts, Hung urged party members to "bring the discussion home" in the future, rather than allowing it to fester.

