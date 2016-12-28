Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star Tweet TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yang Dai-kang was decked out in his new Yomiuri Giants team jersey at a homecoming press conference in Taipei on Wednesday after signing a five-year-contract with the Tokyo-based team earlier this month. "I am honored to join a team with such a strong tradition and ready to help it win another championship title," Yang said with Giants general manager Tatsuyoshi Tsutsumi at his side. Check back later for the full story. Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Tsai urges reforms to repair military image