Tamsui marks lowest temperature of winter at 11 degrees Celsius
CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Temperatures fell to 11 degrees Celsius in Tamsui on Tuesday evening, the lowest recorded at any monitoring station in Taiwan this winter due to the strength of seasonal northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.
Temperatures in Taipei fell to a low of 13.8 degrees in the evening, and to 13 degrees in Keelung and Hsinchu.
The CWB said the period between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be the coldest.
The weather front is cold enough to bring snow to mountains around Taiwan, the bureau said.
