Labor laws 'unlikely' to apply to hires abroad

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Odds aren't good that foreign fishermen hired outside of Taiwan are subject to protections of the Labor Standards Act, the Fisheries Agency (漁業署) said Tuesday.

"(If the law were applied to workers hired overseas), the management of those workers would be too difficult. No country on the globe does that," said Deputy Director-General Huang Hung-yan (黃鴻燕) of the Fisheries Agency under the Council of Agriculture.

Huang's statement came after approximately 30 foreign workers from the fishing industry protested outside the Council of Agriculture building in Taipei, demanding that they have the same protections of the Labor Standards Act as fishermen employed locally in Taiwan.

Foreign workers of Taiwan's fishing industry are employed domestically or abroad: Those hired in Taiwan usually work along the coastal waters and return to shore on the same day.

There are approximately 10,000 such workers and their labor rights are safeguarded by the Labor Standards Act, Huang said.

There are approximately 18,000 fishermen who were hired offshore and whose working rights are governed by the Fisheries Act (漁業法) and other regulations associated with the administration of the employment of foreign workers, Huang said.

The Fisheries Act provides less protection for workers and worse terms when it comes to labor disputes.

Huang said the Fisheries Agency would speak with the Labor Ministry about the foreign workers' grievances but that "the administration of managing offshore employment was most likely too difficult to accomplish."

The protest on Tuesday was organized by the Taiwan International Workers' Association (台灣國際勞工協會) after the death of an Indonesian fisherman named Supriyanto, who had worked on a Taiwanese-owned fishing boat.

Reports had linked his death to maltreatment and physical abuse earlier this month.

Li Li-hua (李麗華), secretary-general of the Yilan Migrant Fishermen Union (宜蘭漁工職業工會), said Tuesday that in just three years she had uncovered nine cases of labor rights violations involving more than 200 fishermen, most of whom were foreign workers.

"One person was severely beaten, two had died, 50 were missing and 156 people were not being paid on time," Li said.