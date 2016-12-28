Bank of Taiwan prepares for the Year of the Rooster Tweet With the Lunar Year of the Rooster just around the corner, the Bank of Taiwan announced its launch of a Chinese New Year collection of rooster-themed collectible coins. Displayed in the photo are four silver coins that make up one of four different sets in the collection. This set features round gold coins and rectangular silver coins. Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Muji to get cheaper NEXT ARTICLE Pup-lic transportation