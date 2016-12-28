KMT party whip calls on Hung to step down

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Internal tensions continued to simmer within the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Tuesday as its party whip Liao Kuo-tung called on party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu to resign over a decision to bring forward the party leadership election in 2017.

"A party leader who openly breaks the law should step down. This is something that hangs in the balance of the party's survival," KMT Legislator Liao Kuo-tung told reporters in Taipei, as he predicted chaos in the party's weekly Central Standing Committee (CSC) meeting for Wednesday.

Liao, who also serves as the party's caucus leader fired the volley at Hung saying that as party leader she had openly broken the law in passing a motion in the CSC last week that called for advancing the election date to May 20.

The decision was criticized by some members of the committee, who accuse Hung of forcing the decision through a meeting that lacked a quorum. The party leadership has argued that a quorum was reached if the number of CSC members on leave were not factored in. CSC member Yao Chiang-lin filed a lawsuit against Hung at the Taipei District Court in protest of the meeting's decision, which Liao on Tuesday called "having merits."

Liao criticized the passage of the decision to bring the election forward arguing that as lawmakers, party legislators were acutely aware that no rules in the party's charters by means of a simple majority of attending CSC members.

"Without moving back to procedures and existing rules, this party is going to split and end up in a civil war," Liao surmised.

Deputy Party Spokesman Hu Wen-chi said that the party "respected" Liao's remarks and welcomed CSC members to play by "democratic procedures."

Former vice-president Wu Den-yih remarked that the party was not communicating effectively and that major reforms or decisions that have great impact needed to be completed with careful planning.

"These decisions must go through the party's highest decision making body and cannot be determined by one person alone," Wu said in Kaohsiung, adding that some party officials were not thinking clearly when they decided to push the motion for earlier elections through.

The party meanwhile appeared to back off of a proposal to combine election of the party's influential Huang Fuxing delegates with the leadership elections. The Huang Fu-xing branch is made up of retired military officials and veterans that have historically constituted a high voter turnout bloc of the party.

Party Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin, considered a possible candidate for the chairmanship run, said he was not concerned with a change in election date for party leader but was adamant that voting for the Huang Fuxing election be carried out separately.

Hsu also panned the last week's CSC meeting for standing a "shaky legal foundations."

"With only five CSC members present at the time of the decision, the meeting failed to meet democratic procedures," he said.