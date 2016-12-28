Tsai urges reforms to repair military image

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday called on the R.O.C. armed forces to continue implementing reforms to restore the damaged reputation of service members following a series of scandals.

Speaking during a promotion ceremony in Taipei — her second such event since becoming commander-in-chief on May 20 — the president congratulated 31 senior military personnel who were rising to the rank of general, saying that their higher ranking meant they must shoulder greater responsibility.

Tsai said that after assuming the presidency, she had inspected the nation's troops and found that some major reforms needed to be launched to improve the military's image.

One of the top priorities of Taiwan's military is to upgrade the individual equipment carried by its soldiers, Tsai said, adding that the military also needs to renovate its idling lots and camps and to improve administrative efficiency.

It is of primary importance to elevate the social status of soldiers and to improve the image of the armed forces so that Taiwanese people show more respect to the military that protects them, the president said.

The public image of Taiwan's military has suffered from a series of scandals over the past few years, including sexual harassment cases and occasional drunk-driving violations involving military personnel.

Espionage cases have been reported among high-ranking military officials, and a dog-killing incident in the army earlier this year further marred the military personnel's image.

Taiwan Sends Reconnaissance Aircraft on Liaoning

Speaking during the ceremony, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan urged these newly-promoted generals to stay on high alert to the rising threat from China.

"We should all stay combat ready at all times in the face of a rising threat from the enemy," he said.

Feng confirmed to reporters that Taiwan's military had dispatched its RF-16 reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the Liaoning — China's first aircraft carrier — as it led a naval fleet through areas outside Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Sunday.

But he said his ministry would not release the images of the Chinese fleet, so as to"conceal (the ministry's) surveillance capabilities."

Feng added that there was no need to release the images because the Chinese fleet had not entered the nation's ADIZ and the drill was conducted relatively peacefully.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the Chinese fleet was scheduled to arrive at a Chinese naval base at Hainan Island late Tuesday.

During Tuesday's ceremony, Tsai promoted six officers to the two-star general ranks of lieutenant general and admiral, and upgraded 25 more to the one-star general ranks of major general and vice admiral.

The officers designated to become generals are currently stationed at the Defense Ministry, the Presidential Office or the National Security Council.

The promotions will officially take effect in January.