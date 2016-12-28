Local police crack down on international romance scam

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has urged women to be on alert to international romance scams, after Taiwan police cracked down on an operation that allegedly defrauded dozens of victims around the globe in the name of love.

Local police have arrested a Nigerian national and three Taiwanese suspected of conning victims out of more than NT$20 million from dozens of victims around the globe, according to the CIB.

The Nigerian, who identified himself as "John," is accused of encouraging victims to fall in love with him before the ring manipulated them out of large sums of money.

The CIB said the Nigerian allegedly posted personal information on major dating websites and flirted with potential victims online to gain their trust.

He and other members of the fraud ring later alleged that they had shipped packages to victims in foreign countries before asking them to wire money to Taiwan to reclaim items seized by Taiwanese customs.

Dozens of women from 12 countries around the world, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and Malaysia, reportedly fell prey to the fraud ring based in Taichung.

The suspects were arrested during separate raids in Taichung over the past months.

The CIB advised calling the 165 anti-fraud hotline for verification if consumers feel doubtful about a situation or have any fraud-related inquiries.