Taiwan identity on the upswing: survey

A survey released Tuesday by a pan-green think tank showed an increase in a Taiwan-centric mindset, with almost half of respondents preferring that President Tsai Ing-wen refer to herself as the "President of Taiwan" during her upcoming diplomatic tour.

The survey released by Taiwan Thinktank (台灣智庫) showed that respondents' leanings on a number of foreign affairs issues were intricately tied to Taiwan. However, the poll did not probe public opinion on Sao Tome and Principe's breakaway and Chinese warships entering the South China Sea.

Moreover, 49.4 percent of respondents said Tsai should refer to herself as the "President of Taiwan" while abroad, a question that followed the statement that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had referred to Tsai as "President of Taiwan" on Twitter after their Dec. 2 phone call. This represented a 10 percent increase when compared to similar questions asked in July.

Only 41.2 percent of respondents preferred "President of the Republic of China."

President Tsai is slated to embark on her second state trip to attend Nicaragua's presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 10. Her trip, scheduled for Jan. 7 to Jan 15, will include visits to four diplomatic allies — Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

During the aftermath of Sao Tome and Principe's breakaway from Taiwan, Foreign Minister David Lee reassured the public that Taiwan's relations with the four countries Tsai will visit are all "stable."

Taiwan Awareness on the Rise

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), who attended the press conference on the survey's release, said he considered the results to be an indication that "Taiwan subjectivity" (Taiwan zhutixing) was on the rise.

When asked how Taiwan should be referred to in international events, 51 percent of respondents said "Taiwan" and 34.6 percent said they preferred the "R.O.C.," while only 9 percent supported the use of "Chinese Taipei."

The survey also probed respondents' preferences on the renaming of Taiwan's diplomatic institutions: 66.7 percent said they believed Taiwan's representative offices abroad should be renamed "Taiwan representative office," while 21.4 percent said they believed otherwise.

'Taiwan subjectivity'

DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fe, who also attended the press conference, said the Trump-Tsai call had thrust Tsai into in the international spotlight.

"This provides Tsai with a clear direction for how she should proceed during her diplomatic tour to Central America in January," Chen said.

Lee said the results showed an increase in "Taiwan subjectivity" and a weakening of identification with the R.O.C., especially among younger respondents.

"Those political parties that cannot keep up with the changing times must reconsider their role and the situation they will face in the future," Lee added.