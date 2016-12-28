|
Battery packs in checked bags pose hazard: ASC
CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Putting lithium batteries in your check-in luggage could pose a flight safety hazard, the Aviation Safety Council (ASC) warned Tuesday. Council Director Huang Huang-hui said security checks at Taiwan's airports find about 150,000 pieces of checked luggage a year with lithium battery packs used to charge cell phones or cameras.
If these portable batteries ignite when they are on a flight, the consequences could be horrific, the council said, and it reminded travelers to carry their lithium battery packs with them at all times.
The warning comes at a time when air carriers have banned passengers from taking their Samsung Note 7 phones aboard planes because of several reports of the phones igniting.
