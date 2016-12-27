Tsai aiming to pass pension reform bills by next summer: reports

TAIPEI -- Faced with the possible bankruptcy of Taiwan's pension system over the next decade, President Tsai Ing-wen has said she would like to see related reform bills pass the legislature next summer, preferably before her one-year anniversary in office on May 20, 2017.

Tsai set the dateline during a meeting with editors-in-chief and their deputies from Taiwan's major newspapers on Sunday, saying that pension reforms are "necessary" and "urgent" given limited national and social resources, according to reports of the meeting on Monday.

It marks the first time Tsai scheduled the important reform of the country, which was brought up in the previous Ma Ying-jeou government.

The reports cited Tsai as saying that the core goal of pension reform is to maintain the financial sustainability of various pension schemes — at least for one generation — and to ensure retirees are financially secure in their old age.

Pension reform is a priority policy for the Tsai government, which established a national pension reform commission under the Presidential Office to promote the reforms in May.

Over the past six months, the commission has held 20 meetings to outline reform proposals and starting on Dec. 31, will hold four forums in northern, central, southern and eastern areas of the country to encourage public debate on the proposals, as well as those drafted by the Cabinet's pension reform office.

A national affairs conference will be held on Jan. 21-22 so that bills to revise related laws, including the Civil Service Retirement Act and the Public Service Pension Act, can be drafted and delivered to the Legislature for review in its next session, which is scheduled to start in February.