Enter the 3-D dragon
CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- An image of a dragon is seen on the entrance steps of Wanxing Temple in Kaohsiung on Monday, Dec. 26. The 3-D painting that replaces traditional stone carvings is the first of its kind in Taiwan, and was completed in one month by spray paint artist Su Chia-hsien.
