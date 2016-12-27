China carrier fleet skirted air defense zone, says MND

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Leading a naval fleet, China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning passed through areas outside Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Sunday night en route to South China Sea for open-sea training exercise, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Monday.

Military spokesman Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said the R.O.C. Armed Forces was monitoring the Liaoning and its accompanying fleet of guided-missile destroyers, frigates and supply ships as it traveled near Taiwan's waters.

This trip is believed to mark the first time the Chinese aircraft carrier has sailed in the Pacific.

The fleet consisted of the aircraft carrier and five other supporting vessels passed through 20 nautical miles southeast of Taiwan's ADIZ via Bashi Channel on 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fleet passed through 90 nautical miles south of Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, around 9 a.m. Monday before heading to the South China Sea, Chen said.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, the Chinese fleet traveled past waters southeast of the Taiwan-controlled Dongsha Islands (東沙島), the largest island group in the South China Sea, and continued in a southwesterly direction on its mission, it added.

R.O.C.'s Air Force and Navy had closely monitored every move of the fleet during the process and initiated contingency measures for the security of the nation, he added.

Chen did not disclose more details of local military's contingency measures.

Fighter Jets Monitor Liaoning

Local media reports said F-16 fighter jets and E-2K airborne early-warning aircraft were dispatched to monitor the Chinese fleet as it passed through waters outside Taiwan's ADIZ.

P-3C submarine-hunting aircraft also joined the patrol in surrounding waters to closely watch the fleet's movement, reports said.

In the Legislature, National Security Bureau (NSB) Deputy Director General Chou Mei-wu (周美伍) also confirmed the passage of the Liaoning fleet near Taiwan's waters.

The fleet had conducted drills in Bohai Sea between Liaoning and Shandong on Dec. 23 and in the seas off Zhejiang Province on Dec. 24 before it headed south.

A major difference between the latest open-sea exercise with its previous 25 rounds of drills is that the number of military vessels joining the latest drill is greater, he said.

Chou said the NSB was not sure when the fleet was scheduled to conclude the ongoing drill and if it would head back to mainland China by passing through the Taiwan Strait or the seas of eastern Taiwan on its homecoming trip.

The Liaoning was converted from a Soviet-built hull that China acquired in 1998. After undergoing extensive refitting in Dalian in northeastern China, it was commissioned in September 2012 as China's first aircraft carrier.