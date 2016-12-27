|
Windy City cycling
CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hsinchu City Mayor Lee Chih-chien, center, cycles with officials on a YouBike, Monday, Dec. 26. The city added four bicycle rental stations in the city, completing the goal of establishing 30 such stations by year-end. Lee said 15 more stations were planned for 2017.
