|
International Edition
Tuesday
December, 27, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Electric vehicle tax break receives first green light
CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Legislative Yuan's Finance Committee on Monday completed its review of a proposed amendment that would extend the excise tax waiver for electric vehicles for another five years.
According to the proposed amendment to the Commodity Tax Act, electric vehicles purchased and registered during the period from Jan. 28, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021 will be eligible for the waiver. The maximum value applicable to the waiver will be NT$1.4 million (US$43,566).
The Ministry of Finance has predicted that 5,939 electric cars and 150,000 electric scooters will be sold during the period.
Although the government will lose NT$2.4 billion in excise tax revenue, its business tax revenue will increase by NT$4.3 billion, with the net revenue increase totaling NT$1.9 billion, the ministry said.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
4
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
5
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
6
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
10
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover