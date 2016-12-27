Electric vehicle tax break receives first green light

TAIPEI -- The Legislative Yuan's Finance Committee on Monday completed its review of a proposed amendment that would extend the excise tax waiver for electric vehicles for another five years.

According to the proposed amendment to the Commodity Tax Act, electric vehicles purchased and registered during the period from Jan. 28, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021 will be eligible for the waiver. The maximum value applicable to the waiver will be NT$1.4 million (US$43,566).

The Ministry of Finance has predicted that 5,939 electric cars and 150,000 electric scooters will be sold during the period.

Although the government will lose NT$2.4 billion in excise tax revenue, its business tax revenue will increase by NT$4.3 billion, with the net revenue increase totaling NT$1.9 billion, the ministry said.