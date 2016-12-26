Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An amendment to the Civil Code was approved by a legislative committee Monday in a major step toward the legalization of same-sex marriage, as thousands-strong dueling demonstrators took place outside the Legislative Yuan.

After three hours, the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee approved the amendment proposed by ruling party Legislator Yu Mei-nu, which replaces "male and female parties" in the Civil Code's marriage chapter with "two parties."

Earlier, the anti-bill demonstrators had chanted "Stop reviewing (the bill); let the people vote," arguing that a committee of 13 legislators should not decide how the nation defines family and marriage.

Meanwhile, supporters of the amendment shouted "Stand up for marriage equality! All for the LGBT people (comrades)" and as they decorated the road with rainbow flags and posters. In mandarin, the characters for "the LGBT people" also bear the meaning of "comrade."

As of 11:30 a.m., the pro-bill campaign claimed over 33,000 participants, while the police put the number at just over 5,000. Authorities estimated 4,000 demonstrators at the anti-bill campaign.

More than 110 demonstrators from the anti campaign were taped by the wrist by police officers after they broke through the police line and barged into the Legislative Yuan, attempting to interrupt the committee meeting.

"Why are we handcuffed? Why weren't protesters from the Sun Flower Movement handcuffed? This is not fair!" demonstrators shouted. No injuries were reported.