School principal resigns over student Nazi display

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The principal of a private Hsinchu high school that came under heavy fire after its students wore Nazi uniforms and brandished swastika banners in a school-sanctioned parade has resigned.

Cheng Hsiao-ming, principal of Kuang-Fu High School, said he was taking "full responsibility for the controversy surrounding the parade held at the school on Friday."

"As educators, we should have taught students to have the right values. We will learn from the mistakes we made and have asked students to do so too," he said while announcing his resignation at a press conference Sunday.

Images of the high school's "Christmas and Thanksgiving Costume Parade" surfaced online Friday evening. Students in a sophomore media and design class dressed in Nazi uniforms and giving the "Sieg Heil" salute marching with a cardboard tank displaying German army insignia.

Aside from his resignation, Cheng said the school would release Monday a list of staff set to be "disciplined for their negligence over the incident."

The apology and resignation come after Israel's representative office to Taiwan condemned the event.

"It is deplorable and shocking that only seven decades after the world witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, a high school in Taiwan is supporting such an outrageous action," Israel's representative office said in a statement.

The Presidential Office Saturday promptly apologized for the incident, with education authorities vowing to reduce funding to the school as punishment.

Kuang-Fu initially defended its decision to let the students dress as Nazis in the parade, calling the decision a "demonstration of creativity" and that was not intended to show support for Nazis, before later issuing an apology.

Speaking during Sunday's press conference, Cheng said the school will soon initiate programs to teach students about the Holocaust so that they can better understand the taboo surrounding Nazi symbols.

"We will be holding a series of movie screenings related to Nazi atrocities during Second World War and invite representatives from Israel's office to the school to give lectures on the issue," he said.

"I would like to especially express gratitude to the Israel's office for their willingness to offer help to the school in holding a series of educational events," he added.

Students Under Pressure

The school had requested leniency in the media's treatment of the students involved in parade, saying: "Please don't be harsh on the kids."

According to school authorities, students who joined the parade in Nazi uniforms were all under tremendous pressure in the wake of harsh criticism over the controversy leveled against them by news outlets and online commentators.