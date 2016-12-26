Same-sex marriage debate requires empathy: activist

The China Post -- "Maybe it's because I know what's it like to be ostracized, so I understand that the debate over same-sex marriage needs to be resolved through empathy," said 24-year-old Bluence He.

He, who was born in Yunlin, came out around three years ago.

He is a member of the younger generation of Taiwanese society, which largely supports marriage equality and believes being able to marry for love and to be protected by the law are basic human rights. By contrast, many opponents of same-sex marriage fear legalization would permanently upend traditional family values in Taiwan.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Yu Mei-nu has spearheaded a renewed effort to pass an amendment to the Civil Code that would legalize same-sex marriage. The bill has received widespread support from LGBT organizations.

Supporters of Yu's bill maintain that it is the "simplest" solution to achieving marriage equality because it would not require widespread revisions. They also say that it would be more effective than other proposals in guaranteeing rights for same-sex couples.

Bills related to the cause are slated to undergo Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee review on Monday.

Should lawmakers reach a consensus, the proposals could be sent out of committee, which is what same-sex marriage advocates — organizations and lawmakers alike — hope will happen before the end of the current legislative session.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Jason Hsu, one of the few lawmakers in his otherwise conservative party to propose a same-sex marriage bill and to back Yu's proposal, has expressed hopes of seeing the bill sent to committee.

"Even if the bill passes in committee, it will still be subject to cross-party negotiations," Hsu said, adding that it's likely that the bills could be up for review in the chamber by April or May of next year.

But even as the legalization process has represented a significant milestone for LGBT visibility, the contested bills have dampened already lagging support for President Tsai.

Moreover, legalization is just the beginning of a movement for LGBT rights in Taiwan, which expands beyond a debate about redefining marriage.

A survey conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意基金會) in late November revealed same-sex marriage to be a highly divisive issue.

Zero Consensus

Forty-six percent of those polled expressed support for legalization, while 45 percent said they opposed it. Yet the percentage of those who expressed "extreme dissatisfaction" with the legalization of same-sex marriage was actually 8 percentage points higher than the portion who were otherwise happy to see the draft bill passed.