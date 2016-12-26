Warm holidays to be followed by drop in mercury: CWB

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan is expected to see dry and warm weather throughout Christmas Day on Sunday before a cold air mass approaches on Tuesday, causing temperatures to plummet, the Central Weather Bureau said.

According to the bureau, highs of 24-26 degrees Celsius can be expected Sunday in northern Taiwan, and 26-28 degrees in central and southern Taiwan as well as Hualien and Taitung in the east.

With weakening northeasterly seasonal winds, the mercury is expected to rebound to above 25 degrees around Taiwan on Sunday and further rise to 28 degrees on Monday as warm southeasterly winds set in, according to Wu Der-rong, a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

However, with the arrival of a cold front, the mercury will fall sharply on Tuesday and the effects of the cold air mass will continue until Dec. 31 morning, Wu said.

Under the cold air mass, lows of 12-13 degrees can be expected in coastal areas of northern Taiwan, 13-14 in urban areas, while central Taiwan can see 13-14 degrees and southern Taiwan 14-16 degrees, according to Wu.

In addition, between Tuesday and Friday, rain can be expected in northern and eastern Taiwan, while central and southern Taiwan can see mostly cloudy skies with sporadic rain between Wednesday and Thursday before the mercury surges during the daytimes of Dec. 31 as the cold air mass weakens, Wu said.

Despite the moist air expected to be brought by the new front, there is little chance of snow in mountainous areas because the temperatures might not be low enough, according to Wu.

Meanwhile, the air quality in central and southern Taiwan fell to hazardous levels Sunday due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, according to data released by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

As of 8:30 a.m., the level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) recorded at eight monitoring stations in central and southern Taiwan reached hazardous levels, the agency reported.