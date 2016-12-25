|
Formosa to leave fuel prices unchanged
CNA
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (台塑石化), a privately owned gasoline supplier, said Saturday that it has decided to leave its gasoline and diesel prices unchanged next week, ending five weeks of fuel price hikes.
The company said in a statement that it made the decision based on the facts that international crude oil prices have fluctuated in a narrow range and a devaluation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar was seen over the past week.
Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations islandwide will remain next week at NT$22.3 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.8 per liter for 92 octane unleaded.
