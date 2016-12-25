KMT chairwoman to visit US in January

TAIPEI -- Opposition Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) will visit the United States next month, during which she will meet Taiwanese expatriate communities there and raise funds for her party, the KMT said Saturday.

Hung will stop in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Chicago during the trip, slated to run from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, the party said.

She is likely to go the United States again in March, the KMT said.

According to KMT Central Policy Committee Director Alex Tsai (蔡正元), who returned from a U.S. trip in November, officials from the U.S. State Department hoped that Hung could visit Washington, D.C. after President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, and they promised that she would be received with a high level of courtesy.

In a move that has sparked some controversy, the KMT announced last week that it would move forward its chairmanship election from July to May. Hung is among the likely candidates, with others including former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).