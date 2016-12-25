|
Taiwan, India agree on railway heritage cooperation initiative
CNA
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Taiwan and India signed a letter of intent (LOI) in Chiayi, southern Taiwan, Saturday for cooperation in railway heritage, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, and Sriharan Madhusudhanan, director of the India-Taipei Association, signed the LOI on behalf of their respective governments.
The ministry said that Taiwan and India each constructed mountain railways between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including the Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi and such railway systems as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the Kalka Shimla Railway and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway in India.
Through the LOI, the two countries will further engage in cooperation for the protection, safeguarding and management of their mountain railway heritage, the ministry said.
The LOI is the third bilateral document signed by Taiwan and India this year, following an air services agreement and a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.
The LOI is part of the government's "New Southbound Policy" goal of sharing resources and promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation, advancing the tourism industries on both sides, the ministry said.
Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁), deputy minister of the Council of Agriculture, said on the same occasion that UNESCO has registered five railways as world heritages, all of which are alpine railways, and three of which are located in India.
|
