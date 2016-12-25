Ex-Ma aide Lo Chih-chiang announces Taipei mayor bid

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A key aide to former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday announced his intention to enter the 2018 Taipei mayoral election, saying the Kuomintang (KMT) stands a good chance of winning the race if it fields its best candidate.

Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), who served as deputy secretary-general of the Presidential Office during Ma's administration, made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Lo said he would seek the position, now held by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), only if his Facebook followers break the 1 million mark by the end of 2017.

"This is the basic threshold I should meet, as anyone who wants to challenge Ko should have the basic ability to communicate via social networks," he said.

Lo currently has around 270,000 Facebook followers, compared to 1.5 million recorded by Ko, who announced on Friday his intention to seek a second term.

Recognition Threshold

Lo said he would participate in the KMT primary only if he surpasses this record.

"As a party member, I hope the KMT can field the best candidate for the race. If there are any other party members who can better assume the candidacy than me, I will give my full support to that member," Lo continued.

Lo said that if he were to win the KMT primary and become the party's candidate for the Taipei mayoral election, he would "make an all-out effort to win the election by vowing to regain the infrastructure Taipei has lost, the right path Taipei has missed and the peaceful cross-strait tensions already lost," he said.

When asked by reporters whether he sought support from his former superiors including Ma and former Vice President Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) before announcing that he would enter the race, Lo said he had consulted with many people about the election bid. "All of them share the view that they will support the best candidate to run for the KMT," Lo said.

Potential Contenders in

the KMT Primary

Lo is likely to go up against former KMT lawmaker Ting Shou-chung (丁守中) and incumbent KMT at-large lawmaker Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) in the KMT Taipei mayoral primary.

Ko said that as the KMT primary will not take place for more than a year, all party hopefuls have sufficient time to stand out in the primary.

"I'm sure the KMT will eventually pick the best candidate on a solidarity basis, and chances are high for our party to win the Taipei mayoral election in 2018, as many people who voted for Ko have felt frustrated and regretful," Lo said.

In response to Lo's announcement, Ko reiterated on Saturday that he could prepare for re-election by doing his everyday work well.