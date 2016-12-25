MND touts US support for military exchanges

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of National Defense (MND) Saturday thanked the U.S. government after President Barack Obama passed a defense bill allowing senior military exchanges with Taiwan.

"The bill (the National Defense Authorization Act) fully shows the United States' concern and support for the Republic of China's defense safety and bilateral military exchanges. The Ministry of National Defense expresses its gratitude," the MND said in a statement.

Obama on Friday signed into law the 2017 NDAA, which cleared the Senate in a 92-7 vote on Dec. 8 after approval in the House of Representatives by a vote of 375-34 on Dec. 2.

The 2017 NDAA consists of a section that calls on the Pentagon to implement a program for exchanges between senior officials and officers from Taiwan and the United States as a means of improving military relations between the two sides.

Section 1284 of the act states: "It is the sense of Congress that the Secretary of Defense should conduct a program of senior military exchanges between the United States and Taiwan with the objective of improving military-to-military relations and defense cooperation between the United States and Taiwan."

However, the phrase "sense of Congress" is not legally binding and refers to a recommendation from members of Congress on a particular policy.

The bill however reflects the views of many on Capitol Hill who believe the current level of U.S. military exchanges with Taiwan is insufficient.

"We hope both sides (Taiwan and the United States) will build on the existing strong foundation and continue their cooperation," the MND said.

The ministry added it hoped stronger exchanges between the two countries could help maintain regional peace and stability.

It remains to be seen whether or how the new administration under President Donald Trump will act on this section of the bill.

If implemented, the senior military exchange program should be conducted at least once each calendar year in both the United States and Taiwan, according to the act.

It defines "senior military exchange" as "an activity, exercise, professional education event, or observation opportunity in which senior military officers and senior defense officials participate."

It also defines "senior military officer" as a general or flag officer on active duty in the armed forces, and "senior defense official," with respect to the Pentagon, as civilian official at the level of Assistant Secretary of Defense or above.

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen Saturday inspected the Air Force Combatant Command, according to the Presidential Office.

During the inspection, she spoke with a pilot who was flying an F-16 jet fighter in a training mission, the Presidential Office said.