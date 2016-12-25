ICRT launches 'New Southbound' show

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) has announced the arrival of a weekly news program exploring the government's "New Southbound Policy."

In cooperation with the Bureau of Foreign Trade, "Looking South" will delve into what the policy means both for Taiwan and its partners in Southeast Asia. The show it scheduled to air Monday, Dec. 26.

The "New Southbound Policy" is an ambitious government-initiated international outreach program launched this year by Taiwan. "Looking South" will examine the policy from various perspectives including economics, culture, travel, education and much more.

The debut show on Monday will feature a talk with Dr. Chen-Sheng Ho, director of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research Department of International Affairs, who provide listeners with an introduction to the "New Southbound Policy."

As Dr. Ho says, "our friendship with the countries in the Asia-Pacific region will certainly advance."

Early next year, the show will feature a talk with Australian Office, Taipei, Representative Catherine Raper. Raper will join "Looking South" to chat about how the "New Southbound Policy" can further boost Taiwan-Australia ties.

In subsequent weeks, talks with officials, academics, and business leaders from Taiwan and throughout the region will be conducted.

In addition to the weekly interviews, "Looking South" will also feature podcasts which can be heard anytime on the ICRT website and on its app, including a blog with more information about the interviews and the "New Southbound Policy."

ICRT General Manager Tim Berge said the radio station is honored to host the new program. "The New Southbound Policy will greatly improve relations and cooperation in the region. Plus, weekly interviews on ICRT, and online will give us a chance to explain the practical benefits of the policy to Taiwan's local and international communities in clear and easy-to-understand terms."

For more information, visit: www.icrt.com.tw