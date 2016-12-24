Army tank driver indicted, faces up to a five-year term

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The driver of a tank which plunged into a stream killing four soldiers on board has been charged with negligent homicide.

Pingtung District Prosecutors Office indicted Private First Class Yang Yen-lin (楊炎霖) on charges of negligent homicide after prosecutors determined that human error was responsible for the accident during an Aug. 16 military drill in Pingtung County. The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Yang's improper handling of CM-11 main battle tank led to the accident during the Lien Yung Drill (聯勇操演) at the Joint Operations Training Base Command (三軍聯訓中心).

Yang had previously claimed mechanical error was to blame, saying that the tank's braking system was faulty.

But prosecutors said after questioning 91 persons involved in the case, conducting five rounds of inspections at the scene as well as running a series of simulations, it had determined that an error by Yang had led to the accident.

Wrong Gear

Yang's decision to put the tank in neutral instead of reverse after the vehicle hit a barrier on a bridge above Wangsha Stream in Hengchun caused the tank to breach the barrier and plunge into the water below, prosecutors said.

The tank — which belonged to the 564th brigade of the 8th Army Corps (八軍團) — was returning from a training drill when the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Yang escaped from the tank with only minor wounds but four soldiers remained trapped inside.

Three of the four, Corporal Chen Ping-yi (陳秉逸), Private Chang Chih-wei (張志偉), Sergeant Chen Shih-kun (陳世坤) were found without vital signs and could not be resuscitated, according to the Defense Ministry.

The remaining passenger, First Lieutenant Wu Te-wei (吳得瑋), was found in a critical condition but stabilized after receiving medical treatment. He was later sent to the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital for further treatment but died two days later.

Asked to comment, the 8th Army Corps said it respected the prosecutors' decision to indict Yang.

It added it would "learn from the tragedy while continuing to improve training and safety measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again."