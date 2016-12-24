KMT set back in court decision on assets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A local court dismissed an injunction filed by the Kuomintang (KMT) to recover two of its firms that have been targeted for nationalization by the Cabinet-affiliated Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC).

Committee convener Wellington Koo said the result was a major victory but that a long battle remained ahead.

"To employ an analogy, we're in the first minute of a 48 minute (basketball) game," Koo said in a press conference held after the ruling made by the Taipei High Administrative Court.

The court decision threw out the KMT's injunction request, made after the Cabinet committee in November ordered the nationalization of two firms — Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai — that it said were affiliated with the KMT.

In response to the KMT's request, made on grounds that nationalization would cause "irreversible damage" to the companies, the court temporarily halted the nationalization order on Dec. 16

Hsu Jui-chu, a spokesman for the court, said that it rejected the injunction after conducting an investigation and determining that the sanction would not result in "irredeemable damage."

Koo said that it was significant that the court defined the two companies as being affiliated with the KMT.

In the future, assets from both companies must pass through the Cabinet committee for verification and approval.

KMT to Appeal

In response to the court's decision, the KMT said it would appeal the ruling. In a press statement, it said that since the committee's intervention, the daily operation of both companies in question had been "severely affected" and that they had experienced delays in financing and other areas.

The committee's move to nationalize the firms also had an adverse effect on the rights of shareholders of the two firms, the statement continued.

The party added that procedural "flaws" meant that the collection of evidence and testimony by the committee had been completed illegally.

Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai have a combined net worth of more than NT$15 billion (approx. US$476 million), and both firms also control 83 separate land holdings, according to IGPASC.

Koo has maintained that since 1971, the KMT has owned a 100 percent stake in Central Investment Corp. despite attempts to register the firm under other names. Both firms are `affiliated with the KMT because the party has the power to appoint its board and other employees and make its financial decisions based on company charters, he said.

In addition, a total of 160 KMT local chapter offices and the party's headquarters located on downtown Taipei's Bade Road and owned by Central Investment, are also set to be nationalized.