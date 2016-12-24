No same-sex marriage, no votes: students

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As a legislative committee prepares to review a Civil Code amendment legalizing same-sex marriage, student representatives have vowed to punish opponents of marriage equality at the ballot box.

"No same-sex marriage, no votes!" members of the Taiwan Student Marriage Equality Association (學生促進婚姻平權聯盟) chanted on Friday, as they called on lawmakers "not to break their promise to implement marriage equality."

The association had collected over 50,000 signatures from 77 student associations across the nation, association spokesperson and National Dong Hwa University (東華大學) student Chang Che-yuan (張哲源) said at a press conference at the Legislative Yuan.

"We expect to collect more than 100,000 signatures in the following weeks, and will present it to lawmakers once we reach that number," Chang said.

Private Chinese Culture University (文化大學) student Kuo Ping-han (郭稟翰) warned that for "those (legislators) who turn their backs on marriage equality and sexual equality, we will not vote for them again."

But student's efforts have continued to meet stiff resistance from anti-marriage equality advocates. A survey released on Thursday by a group opposing same-sex marriage claimed that more than 70 percent of the public were against legalization through amendments to the Civil Code.

Public debate has raged over whether same-sex marriage should be legalized by amending the Civil Code or through establishing a "special act."

Opponents of a special act say it is inherently discriminatory, while also taking issue with the fact that the act drafted by the Justice Ministry does not guarantee parental rights.

But those in favor of a special act fear an amendment to the Civil Code would fundamentally change traditional definitions of family and marriage, which they believe should not be altered for "the sake of a few people."

KMT Opposes Amendment