|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
This carton could save you NT$150,000
CNA
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Starting Saturday, produce sellers who fail to pack eggs in disposable containers could face a maximum fine of NT$150,000, as a two-year buffer period for the requirement ended on Friday, according to the Council of Agriculture.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
3
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
4
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
5
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
6
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
10
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense