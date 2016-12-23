Taiwan to spend NT$202 billion on public works in 2017: minister

TAIPEI--Minister of National Development Council Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝) said Thursday that the government is planning to allocate about NT$202 billion (US$6.25 billion) for public work projects in 2017.

In a hearing of the legislative Economics Committee, Chen said the investment of NT$202.6 billion in public works will stimulate domestic demand and eventually help boost the local economy.

The figure represents a 3.7 percent annual increase in the country's public works budget and will be spent in areas such as the renovation of old residential buildings and old buildings and facilities in military bases, construction of social housing projects, and work related to prison reform, Chen said.

The public works budget includes a NT$3.86 billion allocation for subsidies to people who want to rebuild their old homes, and NT$33.68 billion will be budgeted for that purpose over the next four years, he said.

The urban renewal projects will ensure safer residences, Chen said, adding that about 3.7 million people currently live in homes that are over 30 years old.

The Ministry of the Interior is drafting a plan to provide 200,000 units of affordable social housing by 2024 through a public-private investment plan spread over eight years, he said.

The first 80,000 units will be available by 2020 and the rest by 2024, he said.

The social housing project is one of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) major promises to young families struggling with high housing prices.

Meanwhile, Chen said NT$105.7 billion has been allocated for the period 2016-2026 to rebuild military camps and facilities, which will help boost the economic development of the municipalities in which they are located.

For the prison reform projects, NT$1.08 billion has be allocated 2016-2026 to create more space in Taiwan's crowded prisons, he said.

Earlier this week, Chen said Taiwan's economy had the potential to grow 2-3percent in 2017 after moving in consolidation mode in recent years and that the government was determined to help push that growth.

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), however, in late November forecast 1.87 percent economic growth for Taiwan next year and projected 1.35 percent for 2016, compared with 0.72 percent in 2015.