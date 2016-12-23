Lawmakers review 'double-dip' pension payouts for retired officials in work

The Legislative Yuan on Thursday passed a preliminary review of a bill that would bar retired civil servants from receiving full pay from new employers on top of their monthly pensions.

Former officials would be prohibited from "double dipping" if they serve another term or take up a job in another government agency, a state-run company (with government investments accounting for 20 percent of its capital) or foundation.

If they do take up such roles and the new employers pay them more than the minimum wage (NT$28,000), they cannot claim any monthly pensions or preferential interest rates, if the amendments to the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees (政務人員退職撫卹條例) receive final legislative approval.

According to local media, legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) said the amendments have now made it past preliminary reviews and contentious clauses will be sent to be decided through multiparty negotiations.

The next step will need to wait until the coming legislative session, Yu said.

"Retired civil servants usually take up senior positions at private schools or government bodies. This poses a challenge to younger staff seeking promotions. For example, many staff at private schools don't hold full-time positions," Yu added. "(We) hope civil servants can continue to contribute to the country, but working part-time instead."