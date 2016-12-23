News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 23, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

The season of change

CNA
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
This photo provided by the Northern Region Water Resources Office on Wednesday, Dec. 21 shows maple trees turning red at Shihmen Dam in Taoyuan City. There are more than 3,000 maple trees at the reservoir, the office said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search