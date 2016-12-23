DPP rakes in NT$100 mil. more in donations than KMT

TAIPEI -- Political donations to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were NT$100 million (US$3.12 million) more than given to the Kuomintang (KMT) in 2015, according to a balance statement published Thursday by the Control Yuan, the nation's highest watchdog body.

The DPP received NT$192.21 million in political donations in 2015. Individuals contributed NT$131.47 million, followed by enterprises at NT$50.01 million, and NT$1.06 million by civic groups.

In terms of expenditure, the DPP spent NT$157.89 million in 2015. Among them, expenditure on elections accounted for more than half at NT$63.46 million, followed by operational costs at NT$33.60 million.

The DPP recorded a balance of payment of NT$34.32 million for the year.

The KMT received NT$91.42 million in political donations in that year, of which NT$40.23 million was contributed by individuals, NT$50.26 million by enterprises, and NT$750,000 by civic groups.

The KMT spent NT$82.08 million in 2015, and campaign expenses for its recommended public office candidates accounted for more than half of that figure at NT$48.6 million, followed by expenses for election operations at NT$15.86 million.