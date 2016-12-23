Average real earnings decline

TAIPEI -- Average real monthly earnings of employees in Taiwan in the first 10 months of 2016 were down 1.03 percent from the same period a year earlier and at about the same level they were at 16 years ago, according to government figures released Thursday.

Real earnings, which include regular wages such as salary, along with irregular income such as bonuses and overtime, averaged NT$49,392 per month in the January-October period, up 0.26 percent from the same period of 2015, Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) figures show.

The figure represents a 0.26 percent annual increase from the same period in 2015, but the average real wage, which is calculated by factoring in inflation, showed a 1.03 percent decline, according to data.

The inflation figure for the first 10 months of 2016 was 1.30 percent higher than a year earlier.

In October, regular monthly wages before inflation averaged NT$39,362, up 1.08 percent year-on-year and up 0.58 percent from September.

Monthly earnings averaged NT$43,069 in October, down 4.73 percent from September, but up 0.42 percent year-on-year, according to the data.