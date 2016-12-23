|
International Edition
Friday
December, 23, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Plot twist
CNA
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
This photo shows the outside of a Far Eastern Department Store (大遠百) branch in Kaohsiung. The mall is situated on the most expensive patch of land in Kaohsiung city at NT$1.88 million per ping, topping the list as most expensive in the city's annual land value report for four consecutive years. The Kaohsiung City Government revealed the city's land values for 2016, showing land value had increased an average of 0.68 percent in the city — the smallest change the city has seen since 2010.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
TransAsia Airways to close down
2
Mass rally demands marriage equality
3
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
4
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
5
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
6
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
7
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
8
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
9
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
10
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call