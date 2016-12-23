Plot twist

This photo shows the outside of a Far Eastern Department Store (大遠百) branch in Kaohsiung. The mall is situated on the most expensive patch of land in Kaohsiung city at NT$1.88 million per ping, topping the list as most expensive in the city's annual land value report for four consecutive years. The Kaohsiung City Government revealed the city's land values for 2016, showing land value had increased an average of 0.68 percent in the city — the smallest change the city has seen since 2010.