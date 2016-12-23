TLDC subsidiary recruiting talent for new venture: chair

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan Land Development Corporation Group, a company that transformed the real estate industry and redefined the appearance and purpose of buildings, has now decided to deviate from its history of success in pursuit of a new direction.

What is the new direction? According to Taiwan Land Development Corporation Group (TLDC) Chairman Chiu Fu-Sheng (邱復生), "that is up to the company's new employees."

At a press conference on Thursday, Chiu announced that its subsidiary, innovation company Taiwan Innovation and Development Corporation (TLDC), had begun actively hiring new talent to redefine the company.

TLDC has historically been primarily a land developer, playing a major role in the development of industrial parks throughout Taiwan. TLDC took the work of its parent company one step further with green and multi-purpose architecture.

Construction is currently underway for TLDC's Hualien Sunrise Villa, Xinpu Intelligent Eco-park, and the Hualien Bay Sunrise Resort. All of these estates have been designed with TLDC's 4Ds (design, digital, differentiation, and diversification) in mind.

Now, Chiu explained, TLDC is ready to "start from zero again" to develop products that fit the needs of a rapidly changing world.

'Open to all new ideas'

Staying true to its roots, Chiu said TLDC would continue to transform buildings, including hotels and hospitals, to serve multiple and diverse functions.

"How do we transform a hospital so patients no longer feel like they are in a hospital where illness looms?" Chiu asked.

He told the China Post that schools were also a "big place for potential change" in Taiwan.

Beyond the scope of architecture, however, all industries are fair game. Chiu himself said TLDC was "open to all new ideas" and would go out of its way to venture into businesses it had not explored in the past.

The China Post asked Chiu what direction he personally wanted the company to go in, to which Chiu replied, "leisure."

The chairman defined leisure as "not working ... and having fun." Though each person may define fun differently, Chiu is looking at big data to best tailor the company's hotels and products to customers' needs.

TLDC Recruitment

TLDC is looking to recruit 100 to 200 people by the end of the first quarter of next year, Chiu told reporters at the Thursday event.

The company currently has about 30 employees, so this recruitment process should grow the company to at most 230 people.

Chiu was also adamant about paying these new talent high wages. In fact, he was keen to point out that TLDC was "looking for people who deserve high wages," Chiu said.

TLDC is inviting all individuals with experience in hospitality, real estate, finance, international marketing and other related areas to apply to join its team.