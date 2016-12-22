China praises Sao Tome for changing to the 'right path'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Beijing Wednesday described Sao Tome's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan as a return to the "right path" of the "one-China" policy, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

"We note that the government of Sao Tome and Principe ... decided to break so-called 'diplomatic' ties with Taiwan. China appreciates and welcomes Sao Tome and Principe's return to the right track of the one-China principle," the ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying was cited as saying in the statement.

"The one-China principle bears on China's core interests ... It is also the prerequisite and political foundation for China to maintain and develop friendly and cooperative relations with other countries in the world," Hua was cited as saying at a regular foreign ministry press conference in response to Sao Tome's announcement.

But Hua dismissed speculation that China was offering financial aid to Sao Tome in return for its breaking of ties with Taiwan. She instead that Sao Tome's decision meant the African nation recognized the "one-China" principle.

The spokesperson also declined to disclose when China and Sao Tome would establish diplomatic ties.

Following Sao Tome's decision, only 21 countries in the world still maintain formal ties with Taiwan, including the Vatican — the only country in Europe to do so. Most of Taiwan's other allies are located in Central and South America.

But Beijing has been keen to convince the Vatican to switch diplomatic recognition to China.

Asked to comment on the progress that China is making on improving ties with the Vatican, Hua said that the channel of dialogue between both sides is efficient and smooth.

"We are willing to work together with the Vatican to constantly improve our ties," Hua said.

Asked whether Beijing is also making efforts to persuade Taipei's allies in Central and South America to sever ties with Taiwan, Hua said, "China is ready to develop friendly and cooperative relations with all countries on the basis of ... the one-China principle."

Asked if the Sao Tome decision marks the end of the so-called "diplomatic truce" — a term that former President Ma Ying-jeou used to characterize Taipei-Beijing ties during his eight years in office — Hua said she could not answer the question and that it should be directed to the Taiwan Affairs Office under the State Council.

During Ma's term in office from 2008 to 2016, none of Taiwan's diplomatic allies switched recognition to China, as a result of improved cross-strait ties.