Taipei university medical team set to return home

TAIPEI -- A local university said on Wednesday that a seven-member Taiwanese medical team it sent oversees to Sao Tome and Principe will be pulled out after the western African country terminated diplomatic ties with the Republic of China earlier that day.

Taipei Medical University, which operates Wan Fang Hospital, from where the medical team comes, said all team members are well and ready to return home.

The three doctors, two nurses and two substitute service draftees are expected to return to Taiwan soon in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the university said.

In addition to the medical support Taiwan has extended to Sao Tome and Principe, other bilateral projects are to be terminated following the ending of diplomatic ties.

Among them is a digital center in the country's Lemba District, the official opening of which was attended by ROC ambassador Her Jian-gueng (何建功) on Dec. 8.

The digital center is the sixth of its kind established by Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry to help Sao Tome and Principe improve telecommunication services.

Other programs, including parasite prevention, pig farming and crops assistance are also to be ended.