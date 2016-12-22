Scholars warn of diplomatic 'domino effect'

TAIPEI -- A domino effect could follow the severing of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the West African island country of Sao Tome and Principe, and Taiwan is likely to lose more diplomatic allies if cross-strait ties remain strained, local scholars warned Wednesday.

The severing of ties by Sao Tome and Principe show that relations between Taiwan and its diplomatic allies are vulnerable to the condition of cross-strait ties, according to Huang Kwei-bo (黃奎博), an associate professor at National Chengchi University's Department of Diplomacy.

Amid the unstable cross-strait ties, the development of Taiwan's relations with its diplomatic allies is not entirely under its control, Huang said.

The breaking of official ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome and Principe follows the severing of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and The Gambia in November 2013.

Huang urged the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to make greater efforts to improve cross-strait ties, warning that otherwise, Taiwan will have to swallow more "diplomatic bitter pills."

Huang's views were shared by Yen Chen-shen (嚴震生), a research fellow at National Chengchi University's Institute of International Relations.

During the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) from 2008-2016, the two sides of the strait had a tacit understanding — a "diplomatic truce" — and Beijing saw maintaining good cross-strait ties as more important than establishing ties with a few tiny countries, Yen said.

But the current situation is that Beijing might feel that "since you (Taiwan) don't value cross-strait ties that much, taking one of your diplomatic allies is no big deal," Yen said.

He also expressed concern over Taiwan's diplomatic ties with the Holy See, Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Europe.

Should China and the Holy See establish official ties, that would have a huge impact on Taiwan and would very likely lead many of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Latin America to follow suit, Yen said.