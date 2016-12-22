Parties trade blows after Sao Tome cuts ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu called on the Tsai administration to "wake up" to the threat of continuing diplomatic isolation after Sao Tome and Principe cut diplomatic ties.

"We hope the government can be more clear headed, wake up to these events and exercise more wisdom in order to ensure the safety of its citizens and the country's future," Hung said during an impromptu media call before the party's weekly central standing committee meeting.

KMT legislators expressed concern that Wednesday's incident could trigger a domino effect of countries switching recognition to Beijing, urging the government to reevaluate its current position on cross-strait relations.

KMT lawmaker Chiang Chi-chen blasted the Foreign Ministry for its slow reaction to Sao Tome's defection, calling on Foreign Minister David Lee to step down.

Chiang ridiculed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for "already losing an ally" within half a year of taking office.

He compared the current situation unfavorably to foreign relations under the Ma administration, saying all of Taiwan's 22 diplomatic allies had been "secure" during the former president's tenure.

Chiang said that when it came to both foreign affairs and cross-strait relations, the Tsai administration had "failed to maintain the status quo" adding that it was time for the government to "use its wisdom as a small country and actively consider the cross-strait dimension of the problem."

Saying the perception of a "zero sum game" between Taipei and Beijing was motivating some allies to pursue their own financial interests, he called on national security officials to evaluate the current situation and implement credible response measures.