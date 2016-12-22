MND confirms armed forces to stop drafting service members in '18

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed Wednesday the armed forces will stop drafting service members beginning 2018, as the number of voluntary military personnel is steadily rising.

The ministry was confirming reports that cited Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan as stating at a recent legislative committee meeting that he had decided to stop drafting service members into the armed forces starting in 2018 and that he would never change the decision.

The MND said the number of voluntary military personnel would reach a level that could satisfy the armed forces' defense needs by the end of 2017.

Taiwan has adopted a policy aimed at full reliance on all-volunteer armed forces, ending a conscript system that has been in place for decades.

But policy's full implementation has been twice delayed, with the MND previously citing difficulties in recruiting enough volunteers.

Only men born before 1993 are currently still required to carry out military service. But the ministry said the number of draftees has been dropping: in 2015 58,615 men were drafted, and in 2016, there were only 23,100 draftees.

The number of men born before 1983 who have not served in the military will be only 14,957 by 2017, the MND said, adding these men will instead do alternative services in other government or civilian bodies.

The MND said that although men born after 1994 will not be drafted, they still have to receive four months of military training.