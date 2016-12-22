Approaching weather front to send mercury down on Thursday

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The current warm weather around Taiwan is expected to continue before the arrival of a weather front later on Wednesday pushes temperatures down the next day, with highs in northern Taiwan forecast to dip by 7 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Daytime highs around Taiwan exceeded 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with highs of 29 degrees in the greater Taipei area, Taichung City in central Taiwan and Chiayi in southern Taiwan, while the southernmost county of Pingtung saw a high of 30 degrees.

However, a new wave of seasonal northeasterly winds will reach Taiwan on Wednesday night and temperatures will dip the next day as the winds strengthen, the CWB said.

Highs on Thursday are forecast to reach 22 degrees in northern Taiwan, 24-25 degrees in central Taiwan and around 29 degrees in southern areas, the bureau said.

The new front could bring moist air and there is a chance of intermittent rain in northern and eastern parts of the island between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, air quality in central and southern areas of Taiwan fell to hazardous levels on Wednesday due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, according to data released by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

At 8a.m, the level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) recorded at 17 monitoring stations reached hazardous levels, the agency reported.

The EPA reminded people to wear a mask when going out in those areas and suggested that seniors, children and those who suffer from heart, respiratory or cardiovascular ailments avoid prolonged or strenuous physical activity outdoors.

Individuals with asthma may also need to use inhalers more frequently, the agency added.