IGPASC head grilled over party membership

Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC) convener Wellington Ku was grilled over his past membership of the Kuomintang (KMT), as verbal sparring over a decision to seize the opposition party's assets continued Wednesday.

"Are you familiar with the number 003029213?" Ku was asked by Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Yang Chen-wu during an IGPASC hearing. Ku replied that he was "unfamiliar with the number."

Yang then revealed the number was "the serial number of your (Ku's) KMT party membership."

A bizarre exchange then played out as Ku — seemingly ignorant of the opposition party's existence — replied "KMT?" before asking Yang to "jog his memory."

The IGPASC chairman's coyness appeared to infuriate Yang, who then launched into a blistering attack on Ku's principles, dredging up the current Democratic Progressive Party member's history with the party that he is currently carrying out a protracted legal fight against.

Ku defended his membership as a product of its time, saying he had joined the KMT during high school but had "mailed his membership card back to the party" after completing his compulsory military service.

Yang then damned Ku with faint praise, calling the IGPASC chairman "smart," for cancelling his membership after leaving the army, noting that at the time it was "advantageous for conscripts to enter the party."

Ku hit back by reminding Yang of the conditions under which he had turned his back on the KMT, saying: "When I left the army, (Taiwan) was still under martial law."

Yang, giving up his pursuit of Ku, turned his attention to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The KMT legislator fired a warning at the governing party, saying: "What you supposedly cherish in terms of values may one day be abandoned. Values and principles in your heart are only passing guests."

Closed-door negotiations between IGPASC and KMT officials failed to reach a conclusion over ongoing legal conflicts or to determine the fate of the party's assets following a committee order to seize the KMT-linked Central Investment Corp. and Hsinyutai Co.

IGPASC's attempts to nationalize the firms were recently blocked by the Taipei High Administrative Court.

The court also dismissed an appeal by the IGPASC to block the lifting of a freeze on a bank account and nine checks held by the KMT.