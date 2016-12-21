Military getting flexible

The military is getting creative in its efforts to combat a dwindling recruitment rate, yesterday announcing relaxed physical testing and a new scheme for reserve servicepeople.

The "Weekend Warrior Project" — a short-term voluntary service program allowing reservists to return to military bases for training on holidays and weekends — is now officially open for application, the military announced Tuesday.

The program, which will officially launch in January 2017, is open to voluntary soldiers who were discharged from the military within the previous eight years and incumbent voluntary soldiers who have already filed to be discharged from the military, General Mobilization Office Director Tsai Chung-cheng (蔡忠誠) said.

Once accepted, these reservists are expected to return to the units from which they were discharged to refresh their combat or related skills, Tsai said.

Reservists are required to return to the military bases at least twice per month, on either Saturdays and Sundays or Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but will not need to sleep at the bases.

These reservists will also be required to participate in a drill for seven days and six nights each year. The program will not encompass more than 29 days in a year, Tsai said.

Reservists participating in the program will be seen as incumbent voluntary soldiers, meaning they will be required to abide by all related regulations imposed by military personnel on active duty, including a ban to travel to China during their service.

They will receive the same salary paid to military personnel of the same ranking, he added.

Tsai said the military is hoping to recruit a total of 123 reservists for next year's program.

Reports said the program design was based on the example of the U.S. National Guard.

Participants in the program can continue to hold regular jobs on weekdays but are required to report to the camp one weekend per month for training.

The program is expected to boost reservists' combat readiness as Taiwan transitions to an all-volunteer force.

Reservists are currently assembled every two years for training at a military base near their residence to maintain basic combat skills.

Applications can be made at reserve commands near an applicant's residence, the MND said.

Now with Relaxed Fitness Requirements

Also Tuesday, the military said physical fitness requirements for personnel would be eased from next year amid concerns that existing standards had caused injuries.

Currently, the military requires soldiers to do a set number of push-ups and sit-ups in two minutes and to complete a 3,000-meter run under a designated time frame based on their gender and age.

These requirements have led to cases of injuries since their implementation in 2008, Chen Wen-shing (陳文星) of the Defense Ministry's military training section said during a regular news briefing.

Chen said the ministry had decided to scrap the existing requirements after studying physical fitness standards for other nations' troops and reviewing the physical fitness test results of locals.