Transit stop uncertainty clouds Tsai trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that President Tsai Ing-wen would embark next month on a tour of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in Central America, but it refused to reveal the location of transit stops likely to take place in the U.S.

Tsai and her delegation is expected to make both a stopover en route to Latin America and another on her return trip to Taiwan. Deputy Foreign Minister Javier Ho said at a press conference at the Presidential Office that the precise location of the transits would be announced next week.

Asked whether the decision not to reveal the transit stops were because of political "pressure" from mainland China, Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang denied the assertions, saying that the work process required time to complete.

Previous reports indicated that Tsai would make transit stops in Houston and San Francisco.

Earlier this month, the ministry dismissed claims that Tsai was planning a stopover in New York, where media speculated that she would meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's senior advisers.

Such a move would come at a highly sensitive time. Trump broke decades of White House protocol on Dec. 2 when he accepted a congratulatory phone call from Tsai and shortly after questioned the "one China" policy, sending shockwaves through Taipei and Beijing. Washington later denied that such moves signaled a change to long lasting policies meant to uphold the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The importance of transit stops by Taiwanese heads of state in the U.S. was once a barometer to gauge the closeness of relations between the two countries, especially during the presidency of Chen Shui-bian. Under Chen's successor Ma Ying-jeou, to facilitate the diplomatic truce between Taipei and Beijing, such stops were no longer emphasized as a critical component of weighing the strength of U.S.-Taiwan ties.

Since Tsai's phone call with the U.S. president-elect and the looming start to the the Trump administration, the stopovers and Tsai's probable meetings with U.S. officials will be scrutinized for any signals of changes in the configuration of Washington-Beijing-Taipei relations.

The president's delegation will include National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister David Lee and Overseas Chinese Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing.

The president's nine-day trip will begin Jan. 7 and take her to Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

According to itinerary details released by the ministry, Tsai will arrive in Honduras on Jan. 8 and will the attend the Jan. 10 inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. From there the president will travel to Guatemala on Jan. 11 and leave for El Salvador on Jan. 12 before departing for Taiwan on Jan. 13.