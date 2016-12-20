Gov't confirms it held secret talks with KMT over assets seizure

The Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC) has confirmed it held secret talks with the Kuomintang (KMT) aimed at resolving an ongoing legal battle over the fate of the opposition party's assets.

But the closed-door negotiations failed to reach a conclusion over ongoing legal conflicts or to determine the fate of the party's assets following a committee order to seize the KMT-linked Central Investment Corp. (CIC) and Hsinyutai Co, according to local media.

An eight-point administrative contract proposed as a means to overcome legal fights over the freezing of KMT assets and government moves to nationalize the two firms, was rejected by the KMT.

Both the KMT and IGPASC confirmed the meeting had taken place after it was reported by the local Chinese-language United Evening News.

The meeting included participation by IGPASC convener Wellington Ku and KMT Vice Chairman Steve Chan, acting in the stead of party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.

The date of the meeting was not given.

The proposed contract called for the government to assume majority 55 percent ownership of both firms, with the KMT retaining 45 percent control.

A dedicated fund from Central Investment Corp. capital capped at NT$160 million (approx. US$5.11 million) would be jointly administered by the IGPASC and the KMT to handle employee severance packages.

But the deal would have also required the KMT to end all current lawsuits against the IGPASC and to authorize the government to carry out further asset settlement decisions.

The KMT said it had rejected the proposal due to its "incomplete handling of the assets issue and inability to clarify the truth behind them in order to meet public expectations."

The deal's scope was said to have been the cause of the KMT's rejection, with some party officials arguing that support would have constituted an admission that the party's assets were illegally obtained and would have set a precedent unfavorable to the party in future settlements.

'Regrettable': Ku

Ku called the failure to reach a conclusion "regrettable," while speculating that Vice-Chairman Chan may not have been given full authority on the matter.

He denied that the meeting was a "black box operation" and said the IGPASC was acting in response to a proposal initially meted out by Chan as early as October.

Meanwhile, an attempt by Ku to end a stalemate with KMT staff camped outside the IGPASC offices turned sour after an argument broke out between the committee chairman and the KMT's Director of New Media Chou Bo-yin.

Chou questioned why the IGPASC would not unfreeze the assets currently frozen in two separate bank accounts despite the KMT implementing cost-cutting measures and other institutional reforms demanded by the committee.

Ku responded by saying the IGPASC had allowed the KMT to draw upon the two sources as well as from one of its foundations to pay the salaries of party employees and pensions.

"We have twice approved applications from the KMT that would allow it to allocate funds for workers' salaries and health insurance and pension payouts. I'm not sure if the party has relayed this information to you all," Ku said.