Government eyes technology to deal with labor shortage in care sector

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan expressed hopes that technology and smart technology could be employed to meet the demands Taiwan's aging society, while visiting a care center in New Taipei City on Sunday.

"Care for the elderly must be undertaken step-by-step," Lin said.

Lin said high-quality care must be provided to ensure a healthy population.

Stressing that as Taiwan gradually becomes a "super-aged" society, Lin said long-term care services cannot rely only on the labor of migrant workers, citing his hopes that Taiwan would employ technology to compensate for a dwindling workforce and to increase efficiency.

Lin made the remarks while visiting "Suanlien Elderly Home" in New Taipei City with Wu Ming-ji (吳明機), head of the Economic Ministry Industrial Development Bureau and Democratic Progressive Party legislators Su Chiao-hui and Wu Ping-jui.

The premier described the care institution as "a five-star elderly home," stressing that he hoped the government could take advantage of the care centers' operations experience to create more effective policy.

Lin also said he hoped the government could support the domestic elderly care industry to promote their business models abroad.

The Economic Ministry has been advising elderly homes and the industry to implement smart 4G technology health care programs and information and communications technology to lower operating costs, Wu said at the elderly center, when reporting on agency activities in the industry.

In addition to lowering costs, the technology will standardize care services and the industry model, Wu added.

President Tsai Ing-wen's ambitious 10-year "long-term care 2.0 plan" is slated to launch next year.

The plan is intended to create an integrated community-based care system that promotes "aging in place" and offers diverse options to meet long-term care needs.

Strategies include establishing a three-tier system consisting of community-based integrated service centers, combined day care service centers and long-term care stations.

However, figures reported by the Central News Agency on Sunday suggest 10,000 workers are needed to realize the plan.

By 2021 this number will exceed 20,000, and by 2026 the industry will be struggling with a 30,000-person workforce shortage, the CNA reported.

The number of elderly citizens requiring long-term care will exceed 1 million in 2026. At that point, an estimated 57,000 workers will be needed to meet demand.

In 2021, the population of senior citizens in need of long-term care services (855,000 people) and the supply of workers available to meet such a demand (around 47,000), would require a single service worker to look after 18 patients on average.

Citing that figure, League of Welfare Organizations for the Disabled Secretary-General and Ministry of Health and Welfare Long-term Care committee member Teng Hsi-hua said, "It is simply impossible (for workers) to accomplish (the job)."