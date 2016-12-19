Gov't looks to tackle looming care crisis

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With Taiwan's population aging rapidly, the Tsai administration faces a rocky road ahead as it launches a new long-term care plan.

Health Ministry figures estimate that Taiwan will be home to 1 million senior citizens in need of long-term care services by 2026.

A look to Taiwan's northern neighbor Japan demonstrates the the need for preparation when it comes to providing services for an aging society.

"Elderly Japanese citizens are seeking ways to pass away on their own," a 72-year-old Japanese woman identified by the surname Mita, told the Central News Agency (CNA).

Mita, who lives alone, said many of her friends cannot rely on their children to care for them.

The younger generation is more likely to rely on their parents' savings due to the stagnant domestic economy, she said.

Mita said that in order to enjoy a comfortable retirement life, one must save "around 50 million yen (NT$13.5 million)."

Since implementing a long-term care insurance system in 2000, Japan has added 4,463 institutions that cater to senior citizens, employing an extra 29,6000 workers, CNA reported.

But despite currently boasting 7,249 institutions, Japan still has 520,000 seniors competing for 500,00 places in such care centers.

Japan's struggles will be foremost in the minds of Taiwan's government as it embarks on the implementation of an ambitious 10-year "long-term care 2.0 plan." The plan goes into effect next year.

The government had already rolled out trials services in select areas nationwide in November.

For many, it is not only Taiwan's aging population that needs to be addressed, but also a dearth of qualified caregivers.

National Taipei University Nursing and Health's (NTUNHS) Tsai Ming-chun said many parents are reluctant to let their children pursue careers in the care sector, with many asking, "Will they fail to find jobs after graduation?"

These concerns are magnified by stigma surrounding long-term care workers, with the job sometimes perceived as "cheap" and "dirty."

The care sector has long been considered by the younger generation and their parents to be an industry in which conditions are poor and prospects are grim, Tsai said.