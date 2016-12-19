Energy sector liberalization jolts into action

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Despite the government's best efforts, energy market reform has repeatedly been sunk by the Legislature, with bills to amend the Electricity Act failing six times over the course of 20 years.

But with the new pro-renewables Tsai administration vowing to put power on the agenda, hopes are high for a breakthrough.

On Oct. 20, the Cabinet passed draft amendments to the Electricity Act and immediately sent it for legislative review. The move marked the bill's seventh foray into the nation's top lawmaking body, having been stuck in legislative limbo for nearly two decades.

"If Taiwan does not liberalize its energy market — and free power supply and transmission from the Taiwan Power Company's (Taipower) monopoly — we won't be able to develop our country's green energy industry fast enough," Premier Lin Chuan said.

Lin called for the law to be amended without delay, urging for it to be passed before the end of the current legislative session in January.

What's the Fuss?

The policy changes are linked to electricity prices, supply and market liberalization and are intended to create a regulatory climate that encourages renewable energy development.

"For a long time, the law only allowed people to purchase power from Taipower, limiting their right to electricity," Energy Bureau official Wu Chih-wei said. "Power generators were only permitted to sell electricity to Taipower. The revisions would give the rights back to the people, letting them decide themselves which energy provider they wish to buy from — the way they freely choose between telecommunication operators today."

Taipower currently controls power generation, transmission and distribution (grid), and power sales. If the draft bill is passed, other players can generate and sell electricity, with Taipower retaining sole control of the grid.

The new revisions would allow more power suppliers to enter the energy market, in turn boosting service quality and driving down power prices, the government argued.

While the promise of greater choice and better quality appeals to most, and despite most agreeing on the need for reform, views diverge on how it should be carried out.

Countries have become increasingly cautious in their approach to energy market liberalization, after several failed attempt brought severe power shortages and skyrocketing prices.

Taipower officials are concerned that if the new regulations favor large corporations, Taipower will be left to bear the responsibility for stabilizing the power supply while other rake in profits.

But the policy experts and lobbyists who currently dominate the energy liberalization debate have so far failed to fully address what the impact will be on the public's day-to-day lives.

'Policy design is key'

For most people, the key issue is how much an average household will have to pay for electricity after the reforms and if the revisions ensure a competitive market. The Cabinet has said households that consume less than 330 kilowatts per hour (kWh) per month would not face a rate hike. Premier Lin also promised the establishment of a new price review committee to ensure stable electricity rates, "especially for households."